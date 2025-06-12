NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole Washington Wizards Trade Speculation
The Washington Wizards have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2021 season when they still had Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal.
This past season, the team was the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-64 record.
After already moving Kyle Kuzma, there has been speculation about the availability of 2022 NBA Champion Jordan Poole.
The latest report comes from Rafael Barlowe of NBA Big Board (h/t NBACentral).
A lot of people reacted to the report.
@HeatCulture13: "Who even wants him at this point?"
@BenTimofeyev: "I thought this was Centel. Who wants him anyways ?"
@RWillSays: "Genuinely, what does Washington have to give up to move Poole? Hes under contract for 2 more seasons at 31 & 34 million. He did not have a good year last year but is technically a championship player given the right circumstances. A young player and a future first?"
@TheMetsX: "This dude went from “Steph’s successor” to the Washington Wizards not even wanting him 💀 Still have no clue how he torched Boston on the biggest stage 🤦♂️"
@KevonLooneyMuse: "Would love to see him in Orlando."
@NewMediaSports_: "Imagine him off the bench in Denver that crowd going crazy with Poole cooking"
Poole finished the 2024-25 season with productive averages of 20.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 68 games.
He has played six total seasons for the Wizards (and Golden State Warriors).