Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Josh Giddey Contract Rumor

According to Jake Fischer of The People’s Insider, Josh Giddey is looking to land a big contract.

Ben Stinar

Oct 16, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) arrives before an NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) arrives before an NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Josh Giddey is one of the best young guards in the NBA.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field in 80 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Over the offseason, Giddey was traded to the Chicago Bulls in a deal for Alex Caruso.

Josh Giddey
Oct 14, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The 22-year-old has one more year on his contract before he enters restricted free agency next summer.

According to Jake Fischer of The People’s Insider, Giddey is looking for a lot of money on his next deal.

Via Fischer's post: "Josh Giddey is said to be seeking at least $30 million in AAV in his next deal, sources said."

Many NBA fans reacted to the report (h/t NBACentral).

@beyondthenumbrs: "sorry buddy. its called RFA. we’ll see what offers u get then come back to us 😂"

@MafiaMorant: "This new generation of players just ask for money without even proving their worth"

@CelticsAdam34: "The Caruso trade is looking worse and worse by the day lmao"

@BullsSource: "Let Josh Giddey walk if he is demanding this.

Nobody on the market is going to pay him this amount anyway."

Erik Slater: "NBA fans are going to have to get used to this kind of money for players they don’t consider stars.

The salary cap is expected to rise above $200M by 2028-29. A $30M salary will be below 15% of the cap by the end of these extensions.

Those are high-level role player numbers."

Giddey was the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He is going into his fourth NBA season.

Josh Giddey
Oct 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) defends Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bulls will play their first game on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.