NBA Fans React To Josh Giddey Contract Rumor
Josh Giddey is one of the best young guards in the NBA.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field in 80 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Over the offseason, Giddey was traded to the Chicago Bulls in a deal for Alex Caruso.
The 22-year-old has one more year on his contract before he enters restricted free agency next summer.
According to Jake Fischer of The People’s Insider, Giddey is looking for a lot of money on his next deal.
Via Fischer's post: "Josh Giddey is said to be seeking at least $30 million in AAV in his next deal, sources said."
Many NBA fans reacted to the report (h/t NBACentral).
@beyondthenumbrs: "sorry buddy. its called RFA. we’ll see what offers u get then come back to us 😂"
@MafiaMorant: "This new generation of players just ask for money without even proving their worth"
@CelticsAdam34: "The Caruso trade is looking worse and worse by the day lmao"
@BullsSource: "Let Josh Giddey walk if he is demanding this.
Nobody on the market is going to pay him this amount anyway."
Erik Slater: "NBA fans are going to have to get used to this kind of money for players they don’t consider stars.
The salary cap is expected to rise above $200M by 2028-29. A $30M salary will be below 15% of the cap by the end of these extensions.
Those are high-level role player numbers."
Giddey was the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
He is going into his fourth NBA season.
The Bulls will play their first game on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana.