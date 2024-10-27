NBA Fans React To Josh Hart's Instagram Post After Pacers-Knicks Game
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks hosted the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
After an embarrassing opening-night loss to the Boston Celtics, the Knicks won by a score of 123-98.
Following the big win, Josh Hart made a post to Instagram.
He finished with 20 points, ten rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 8/15 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes.
Hart captioned his post: "Back Home 🧡💙"
Many fans reacted to the post.
@bigknickenergy: "HART OF NEW YORK"
@always_angie_: "Let’s get it!!! We love when your engine is on! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🧡💙"
@hsl4: "I wonder once it all said and done he will be as popular as Starks in nyc ?"
@mercury_in_reggaeton: "also loved seeing you play with confidence again like last season/last post season. miss some make some, but you made enough to get a double double and for the entire rest of the starting squad to score at least 20. like gretzky said, you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take 🙌🙌🙌"
@dalesaferstein: "Careful with that hamstring. Saw that in Q1"
@puertorican_queen_d: "Hope your feeling better, what a great team win"
Hart is now in his third season playing for New York.
He finished last year with averages of 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 81 games.
Following Indiana, the Knicks will play their next game on Monday evening when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.