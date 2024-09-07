NBA Fans React To Julius Erving Instagram Photo With Michael Jordan
Julius Erving is one of the greatest NBA players of all time.
He helped take the league to the next level of popularity before Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Larry Bird hit their primes.
Recently, the NBA legend made a post to Instagram with a photo him talking to Jordan before a game between the 76ers and Bulls.
Erving captioned the post: "Greatness Personified
Photo by Manny Millan / Sports Illustrated"
Many people reacted to the photo in the comments.
Former NBA player Jamal Crawford: "Love this legend!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🙏🏾"
@diegomor_official: "One of these cats is the greatest ever, the other is Michael Jordan. I may catch shade for that statement but when people ask me why I simply tell them- MJ had Dr. J, Doc arrived there on his own. He was the innovator that changed the game forever and for everyone."
@forevercell1: "Man listen....Doc was the Man in ABA so imagine if he started off in NBA...There will all kind of records plus I feel he achieved more than one Championship...MJ took it a step further and more paving the way for the likes, Vincanity, Penny, T-Mac, AI, and The Black Mamba...Before Doc you had Elgin Baylor...Doc doesn't get enough credit for what he did for all after him..."
@djtatmoney: "The Teacher and the Student. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."
@ka_johnson01: "The GOAT and Michael Jordan"
@austin7461x: "Dr. J introduced "flair" and "style" to the NBA which grew a legion of lifetime fans"
bjgroves: "The teacher and his student. Doc you’ll always be the greatest in my book, you’re the reason I became a fan of basketball!! #Godfather"
@j_sankofa: "Doc your 6'6 looks a little bit taller than MJs 👀🏀💯"
@itstriqz: "When the Doc Post , You Show Love .SIMPLE🫶🏾"