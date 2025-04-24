Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Julius Erving's Instagram Post

Julius Erving made a post to Instagram with a photo from his time with the Nets.

Ben Stinar

Mar 6, 2020; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Nets former player Julius Erving acknowledges the crowd as he is introduced during the second quarter of a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2020; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Nets former player Julius Erving acknowledges the crowd as he is introduced during the second quarter of a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Julius Erving is one of the best players in NBA history.

He spent 11 years with the Philadelphia 76ers and helped lead them to the 1983 NBA Championship.

Before his legendary run with the 76ers, Erving spent five seasons in the ABA playing for the New York Nets and Virginia Squires.

The Hall of Fame forward led the Nets to two ABA titles.

On Wednesday, Erving made a post to Instagram with a photo from his time with the Nets.

He captioned his post: "Always in action. ⁣⁣

Photo by Heinz Kluetmeier / Sports Illustrated / Getty Images"

Many fans left comments on Erving's post.

@gripscott: "Growing up in north Alabama where there was no basketball teams to root for. Dr.J is my all time favorite athlete. My "if there was one athlete you could meet " favorite."

@bvac1960: "Another of many great photos which had me asking the question: How does The Doctor get his shot off here?🤔😏💪🏽"

@sheila.tini "🔥👏🔥👏🔥👏 The Original AIR!!!! Love You DOC!!💯👍🏻 🏀 ❤️"

@snip3r_3sss: "Absolute legend. Always a class act and the original high flyer"

ABA
Unknown date and unknown location; USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Nets forward Julius Erving (32) during an ABA game. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network. / Malcolm Emmons - Imagn Images

@louis_aka_lucky: "ABA action!!! Shell toe adidas were top shelf joints in 70’s! Iykyk. Had to live it to understand the magnitude of simplicity"

@showtime_jones17: "Met you for the 1st time in Denver, 6 years ago at the Ritz. I’ll never forget it 💪🏾🙌🏾🏀"

@lassiter_edward: "Hands down the GOAT in my book drJ should be Mention when you are talking about NBA greatest this man is 1st class on & off the court 🏀🏀🏀"

Julius Erving
Unknown date and unknown location; USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Nets forward Julius Erving (32) during an ABA game. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network. / Malcolm Emmons - Imagn Images

Erving retired after the 1986-87 NBA season.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.