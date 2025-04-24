NBA Fans React To Julius Erving's Instagram Post
Julius Erving is one of the best players in NBA history.
He spent 11 years with the Philadelphia 76ers and helped lead them to the 1983 NBA Championship.
Before his legendary run with the 76ers, Erving spent five seasons in the ABA playing for the New York Nets and Virginia Squires.
The Hall of Fame forward led the Nets to two ABA titles.
On Wednesday, Erving made a post to Instagram with a photo from his time with the Nets.
He captioned his post: "Always in action.
Photo by Heinz Kluetmeier / Sports Illustrated / Getty Images"
Many fans left comments on Erving's post.
@gripscott: "Growing up in north Alabama where there was no basketball teams to root for. Dr.J is my all time favorite athlete. My "if there was one athlete you could meet " favorite."
@bvac1960: "Another of many great photos which had me asking the question: How does The Doctor get his shot off here?🤔😏💪🏽"
@sheila.tini "🔥👏🔥👏🔥👏 The Original AIR!!!! Love You DOC!!💯👍🏻 🏀 ❤️"
@snip3r_3sss: "Absolute legend. Always a class act and the original high flyer"
@louis_aka_lucky: "ABA action!!! Shell toe adidas were top shelf joints in 70’s! Iykyk. Had to live it to understand the magnitude of simplicity"
@showtime_jones17: "Met you for the 1st time in Denver, 6 years ago at the Ritz. I’ll never forget it 💪🏾🙌🏾🏀"
@lassiter_edward: "Hands down the GOAT in my book drJ should be Mention when you are talking about NBA greatest this man is 1st class on & off the court 🏀🏀🏀"
Erving retired after the 1986-87 NBA season.