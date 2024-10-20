NBA Fans React To Julius Erving's Instagram Post
Julius Erving is one of the best players in NBA/ABA history.
The Basketball Hall of Famer (and Philadelphia 76ers legend) retired after the 1986-87 season.
Recently, Erving made a post to Instagram that had over 4,000 likes.
Despite last playing in the NBA over 35 years ago, many people are still big fans of Erving.
There were over 50 comments on his post.
@x_factor_05: "Best dunker in the league"
@randy215_philly: "he Doctor 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
@producerxshooter: "Best in game dunk of all time, the “Rock the baby” Cradle dunk! ✊🏾"
@machoman1984: "First time I've ever seen a man "FLY"!"
@dirkletonlefade: "We love you Doc. Thank you for all your contributions to the game."
@scottie_philly: "THE GREATEST TO EVER DO IT PERIOD"
@mbuzzard: "Thanks for speaking to my middle school class in Collingswood NJ c.1988 Doc, it was an inspirational talk that really resonated for a 13yo."
Erving spent the first five seasons of his career in the ABA with the Virginia Squires and New York Nets.
He won two ABA titles with the Nets.
Via The NBA on February 22, 2021: "Julius Erving won 2 titles in the ABA, before joining the NBA in 1976, where his style, skill, and leadership lead to 4 trips to Finals and a championship with the 76ers."
Erving spent his entire 11-year NBA career with the 76ers.
The 1983 NBA Champion had career averages of 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field in 836 (NBA) games.