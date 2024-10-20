Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Julius Erving's Instagram Post

76ers legend Julius Erving made a post to Instagram.

Mar 6, 2020; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Nets former player Julius Erving acknowledges the crowd as he is introduced during the second quarter of a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Julius Erving is one of the best players in NBA/ABA history.

The Basketball Hall of Famer (and Philadelphia 76ers legend) retired after the 1986-87 season.

Recently, Erving made a post to Instagram that had over 4,000 likes.

Despite last playing in the NBA over 35 years ago, many people are still big fans of Erving.

There were over 50 comments on his post.

@x_factor_05: "Best dunker in the league"

@randy215_philly: "he Doctor 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@producerxshooter: "Best in game dunk of all time, the “Rock the baby” Cradle dunk! ✊🏾"

@machoman1984: "First time I've ever seen a man "FLY"!"

@dirkletonlefade: "We love you Doc. Thank you for all your contributions to the game."

@scottie_philly: "THE GREATEST TO EVER DO IT PERIOD"

@mbuzzard: "Thanks for speaking to my middle school class in Collingswood NJ c.1988 Doc, it was an inspirational talk that really resonated for a 13yo."

Julius Erving
Unknown Date & Location, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Nets forward JULIUS ERVING in action while the Nets were members of the ABA (American Basketball Association). The Nets later became part of the NBA after the ABA's final season in 1976. Erving won three ABA most valuable player awards. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images (c) Copyright Malcolm Emmons / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Erving spent the first five seasons of his career in the ABA with the Virginia Squires and New York Nets.

He won two ABA titles with the Nets.

Via The NBA on February 22, 2021: "Julius Erving won 2 titles in the ABA, before joining the NBA in 1976, where his style, skill, and leadership lead to 4 trips to Finals and a championship with the 76ers."

Erving spent his entire 11-year NBA career with the 76ers.

The 1983 NBA Champion had career averages of 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field in 836 (NBA) games.

