NBA Fans React To Julius Erving's Latest Instagram Post
Julius Erving last played in the NBA during the 1987 season.
Before his legendary 11-year run with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Basketball Hall of Famer spent five seasons in the ABA with the Virginia Squires and New York Nets.
On Friday, Erving made a post to Instagram from his time with Virginia.
His post had over 2,000 likes in four hours.
Erving Captioned His Post: "My signature move.
Photo by John D. Hanlon / Sports Illustrated / Getty Images"
Many people commented on Erving's post.
@coachphillips529: "Playing with the Virginia Squires 🔥 🏀"
@rfdolci: "I’ve seen 4 professional basketball games and the Doctor played in everyone. Didn’t even know who he was when I was 10, saw the KY Colonel’s and the Virginia Squires in 1973"
@msladyc65: "@juliuserving you were my first basketball crush. I LOVED watching you play! I always said before there was Air Jordan, there was Dr J"
@moddtalecki: "Mr. Erving, how many times is Paultz being dunked on? I've seen quite a few.😂"
@randy215_philly: "THE DOCTA!! ERRRRRVIIIINGGGG!!"
@boxbuddyray: "Saw Julius playing for the Squires on tv, been a big fan since then. Had a chance to met him in person at a sports card show in 2024. I was impressed with how genuinely polite he was in person."
@avectus13: "NBA ABA All Star Game, Nassau Coliseum, NY1972.. one of the greatest dunks in the history of basketball… Dr J broke the mold into tiny pieces"
Erving won two ABA titles with New York (and one NBA Championship with Philadelphia).