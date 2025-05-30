Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Julius Erving's Latest Instagram Post

76ers legend Julius Erving made a post to Instagram from his time in the ABA.

Ben Stinar

Unknown date and unknown location; USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Nets forward Julius Erving (32) during an ABA game. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network.
Unknown date and unknown location; USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Nets forward Julius Erving (32) during an ABA game. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network. / Malcolm Emmons - Imagn Images

Julius Erving last played in the NBA during the 1987 season.

Before his legendary 11-year run with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Basketball Hall of Famer spent five seasons in the ABA with the Virginia Squires and New York Nets.

Julius Erving
Unknown date and unknown location; USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Nets forward Julius Erving (32) during an ABA game. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network. / Malcolm Emmons - Imagn Images

On Friday, Erving made a post to Instagram from his time with Virginia.

His post had over 2,000 likes in four hours.

Erving Captioned His Post: "My signature move. ⁣⁣

Photo by John D. Hanlon / Sports Illustrated / Getty Images⁣"

Many people commented on Erving's post.

@coachphillips529: "Playing with the Virginia Squires 🔥 🏀"

@rfdolci: "I’ve seen 4 professional basketball games and the Doctor played in everyone. Didn’t even know who he was when I was 10, saw the KY Colonel’s and the Virginia Squires in 1973"

@msladyc65: "@juliuserving you were my first basketball crush. I LOVED watching you play! I always said before there was Air Jordan, there was Dr J"

@moddtalecki: "Mr. Erving, how many times is Paultz being dunked on? I've seen quite a few.😂"

Julius Erving
Unknown date and unknown location; USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Nets forward Julius Erving (32) during an ABA game. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network. / Malcolm Emmons - Imagn Images

@randy215_philly: "THE DOCTA!! ERRRRRVIIIINGGGG!!"

@boxbuddyray: "Saw Julius playing for the Squires on tv, been a big fan since then. Had a chance to met him in person at a sports card show in 2024. I was impressed with how genuinely polite he was in person."

@avectus13: "NBA ABA All Star Game, Nassau Coliseum, NY1972.. one of the greatest dunks in the history of basketball… Dr J broke the mold into tiny pieces"

ABA
Unknown date and unknown location; USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Nets forward Julius Erving (32) during an ABA game. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network. / Malcolm Emmons - Imagn Images

Erving won two ABA titles with New York (and one NBA Championship with Philadelphia).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.