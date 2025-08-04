Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Julius Randle's Heartfelt Instagram Post

The Minnesota Timberwolves star made a post for his wife.

Ben Stinar

Mar 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) answers an interview after the game with the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) answers an interview after the game with the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Julius Randle has been among the best forwards in the NBA over the last seven seasons.

The former Kentucky star (in his first year with the team) helped lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals.

This week, Randle made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his wife.

Randle wrote: "Happy Anniversary my love. You got my whole 🖤I wake up loving you more and more everyday. I’m riding with you to the end baby. Luckiest man in the world I love you baby 🖤"

Julius Randle IG Post
Julius Randle IG Post / August, 2025

Many people sent love to Randle in the comments.

Kendra Randle: "🥹🥹🥹 I love you forever🤍💍"

@ckyles6494: "Happy Anniversary 🍾🎊🥰"

@mary_clare_wie: "What a blessing to have the kind of love and respect you have for each other❤️💫"

@mrsjoy22: "Happy Anniversary to you Both 🎊❤️"

@yogurt.enthusiast_: "Look at Randle man so inspirational"

Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.