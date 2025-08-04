NBA Fans React To Julius Randle's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Julius Randle has been among the best forwards in the NBA over the last seven seasons.
The former Kentucky star (in his first year with the team) helped lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals.
This week, Randle made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his wife.
Randle wrote: "Happy Anniversary my love. You got my whole 🖤I wake up loving you more and more everyday. I’m riding with you to the end baby. Luckiest man in the world I love you baby 🖤"
Many people sent love to Randle in the comments.
Kendra Randle: "🥹🥹🥹 I love you forever🤍💍"
@ckyles6494: "Happy Anniversary 🍾🎊🥰"
@mary_clare_wie: "What a blessing to have the kind of love and respect you have for each other❤️💫"
@mrsjoy22: "Happy Anniversary to you Both 🎊❤️"
@yogurt.enthusiast_: "Look at Randle man so inspirational"