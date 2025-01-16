NBA Fans React To Karl-Anthony Towns Injury News Before Knicks-76ers Game
On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks are playing the 76ers in Philadelphia.
They are without Karl-Anthony Towns, who was ruled out due to an injury.
Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reported an update during the game.
Via Bondy: "NEWS: Tests on Karl-Anthony Towns' thumb revealed a bone chip in addition to the sprain, The Post has learned.
Surgery isn't necessary and plan is for Towns to play with the chip. He isn't available tonight because of swelling from the sprain and is considered day-to-day."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@NYBockers11: "Sit him a few weeks we probably can’t move too far in the standings"
@KnicksMuse: "Karl-Anthony Towns will play the rest of the season with a bone chip in his thumb…
Not good."
@Jaymartinez1013: "considering how they were hitting his thumb it makes sense but im sure he will be fine"
@JNMets: "Playing with a chip on his shoulder and thumb.
The Thibs style rubbing off on him figuratively and literally."
@TheKnicksRecap: "I understand he won't get surgery on it. But are we sure he won't need surgery on it even after the season?"
Towns is in his first season with the Knicks.
The four-time NBA All-Star is averaging 25.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 55.0% from the field and 44.9% from the three-point range in 38 games.
The Knicks came into the night as the third seed with a 26-15 record in 41 games.