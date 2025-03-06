NBA Fans React To Karl-Anthony Towns News Before Knicks-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, New York Knicks forward Karl-Anthony Towns was ruled out against the Golden State Warriors due to personal reasons.
Therefore, his status was unclear for Thursday's showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers (in California).
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps (on Tuesday): "Thibodeau said he wasn’t sure whether Towns would make the West Coast trip with the team, only because he wasn’t sure when Towns will be back, but that as soon as he’s ready the Knicks would be excited to have him back."
According to SNY's Ian Begley, Towns will be available.
Via Begley: "Karl-Anthony Towns will be available tomorrow vs LAL, per league sources. He is not on injury report after missing Tuesday’s game due to personal reasons."
Many fans reacted to the news.
@Raptors_world28: "Good news but still hope everything is ok"
@xxAxel724xx: "Queue up the Lakers fans making this about themselves saying that "this is KAT's finals" or "Game 7 for KAT" since he's returning to play their team LMAOOOO
Anyways, hope all is well with KAT, Jordyn and their families. 🙏"
@c0wb0yst41kf4n: "you know that fanbase is about to cry about this lmao"
@_generalprince: "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Praying for my boy KAT Family"
@TWolvesLead: "W
Still hope everything is ok"
@DeweyInMSG: "Lakers fans going to make this about them aren’t they"
Towns is in his first year with New York.
The All-Star forward is averaging 24.5 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 54 games.