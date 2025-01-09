NBA Fans React To Kawhi Leonard Personal News
Kawhi Leonard recently made his return to action when he appeared in two games against the Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwovles.
However, Chris Haynes reports that the LA Clippers superstar will now step away from the team due to personal reasons.
Via Haynes on Wednesday: "Sources: Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is stepping away from the team to be with family who were forced to evacuate due to the Los Angeles-area wildfires. #haynesbriefs"
Many fans reacted to the news.
@jbondwagon: "Damn. Bro just got back to playing basketball and now he had to leave the game again. 😭
Prayers for his family. Hope they’re well and safe"
@Lolzeefaf: "dang he just got back to playing too"
@GoldenKnightGFX: "Bigger stuff than basketball going on rn in LA"
@big_business_: "Family first, Kawhi gotta do what he has to do can’t blame him but my brother please change the hashtag."
@Declan_2217: "Really disgusted by some of the comments. Praying for Kawhi and his family. He should take all the time he needs 🙏"
@ReichelRadio: "Family comes first. Respect."
Leonard is in his sixth season playing for the Clippers.
He finished last year with averages of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Clippers lost to the Nuggets (without Leonard) by a score of 126-103.
They will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Charlotte Hornets.
Right now, the Clippers are 20-17in 37 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.