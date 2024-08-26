NBA Fans React To Kevin Durant's Shocking 2K25 Rating
Kevin Durant will easily go down as one of the best 25 players in NBA history.
At 35, he is still coming off a season where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games for the Phoenix Suns.
On Monday, NBA 2K25 revelaed that Durant will be rated as 94 overall.
Via NBA 2K: "Kevin Durant is the 9th highest rated player in #NBA2K25 at 94 OVR! ☀️"
Many fans on social media reacted to the news.
Via @LethalPasquale: "Tatum over kd is diabolical"
Via @RyB_311: "I speak for everyone when I say we’re not buying"
Via @SwaveyGang_45: "Disrespectful. Should be a 96 or 97"
Via @dbookownsyou: "Kevin Durant rated 94 on NBA 2K
Nasty work 🤦"
Via @forthefacts: "Kevin Durant made ALL NBA 2nd team. Had a better team record than both, had better stats than both, better scorer and defender than both especially last season. Steph did not even make the playoffs, the KD hate continues while the others are protected 👍 even AD was 2nd all nba"
Via @Elijah2Smooth: "Hell naw bruh KD should be a 96 what is this there’s not 9 people better than KD"
While Durant had a strong season, the Suns were underwhelming, considering they also had Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
They were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record but got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.