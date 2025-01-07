NBA Fans React To Kevin Knox's 39-Point Performance In Warriors G League Game
Kevin Knox is currently playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors (G League).
During the team's most recent game, Knox went off for 39 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 14/17 from the field and 6/7 from the three-point range.
Via GTV HOOPS: "Kevin Knox is still a SCORING MACHINE! Tonight, the former NBA lottery pick posted a career-high 39 PTS on a ridiculously efficient 14/17 FG and 6/7 3PT for the@gleaguewarriors. Prior to today, Knox was averaging 19.5 PPG and 7.7 RPG in the G League. He’s still only 25 years old."
Many fans reacted to Knox's performance in the comments.
@umbcbasketballarchives: "Warriors gotta call this man"
@malewell61: "And it’s still the g league for a reason."
@gabematuro: "Kevin Knox just needs one more chance. There’s not a doubt in my mind he can contribute in the league"
@tahjhan: "As a Knicks fan while his offense looks improved it was always his defense that halted him"
@christophe.don: "Determination. Keep going"
Knox was the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season at Kentucky.
He has spent part of six seasons in the league with the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks.
His career averages are 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 306 regular season games.
Knox is currently an NBA free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.