NBA Fans React To Kevin Knox's Performance In Warriors-Knicks Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks by a score of 114-102.
Kevin Knox finished the game with two points, one rebound, one assist and two blocks while shooting 1/3 from the field in 12 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@JoeVirayNBA: "Dubs go to a 1-3-1 zone and oh my, Kevin Knox"
@thejtbeebe23: "The irony of Kevin Knox playing stifling help defense against the Knicks isn’t lost on me and it shouldn’t be lost on you"
@BigKnickEnergy_: "I mean this as respectful as possible…
How is Kevin Knox still in the NBA?!"
@TownsMuse: "BRO KEVIN KNOX HAD THE SAME POINTS AS JOSH HART"
@young_thugs_son: "Kevin Knox has checked in. I REPEAT KEVIN KNOX HAS CHECKED IN"
@mxnxrxsan01: "Seems like Kevin Knox needs to have the offense to be centered around him for him to be any use for the Warriors and thats just never going to happen for him."
@InTheLabBrand: "I know I’m trippin but I honestly didn’t know Kevin Knox was on the warriors"
Knox was the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Knicks.
He has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers over seven seasons.
The Warriors improved to 34-28 in 62 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and won two straight).
On Thursday night, the Warriors will visit D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets.