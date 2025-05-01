Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Kevin Knox's Performance In Warriors-Rockets Game

Kevin Knox played 18 minutes against the Rockets.

Ben Stinar

Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Knox II (31) takes a three-point shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Knox II (31) takes a three-point shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Houston Rockets (in Game 5) by a score of 131-116.

The series is now 3-2 (still in favor of the Warriors).

Kevin Knox finished the loss with 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 5/13 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 18 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@bdbgotti: "Moses Moody and Kevin Knox being the Warriors leading scorers in a playoff game was not on my 2025 bingo card"

@tylerwade4mvp: "i still have my kevin knox jersey. i still think bros got potential."

@da_ravu: "Ok so next game Braxton Key & Pat Spencer will be the adjustment for rebounds & play offense scheme

This is good for Steve he can make new adjustment on game 6

I need to see Kevin Knox more"

@J0hnParnell: "Is that Kevin Knox on my screen right now ????"

Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Knox II (31) before game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

@khaled74: "Kevin knox might be earning some minutes"

@TheLastSeed_: "I’ve been saying if Kevin Knox got a legit shot to be a rotation player in the league again I think he can prosper. He came into the league and was thrown to the wolves way too fast. I think he’s developed well in the background all these years."

@DanielleBrinae: "Kevin Knox on the floor? Ok I see yah giving up this game"

Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) is congratulated by forward Kevin Knox II (31) after receiving the Defensive Player of the Month award before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Game 6 of the series will be on Friday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

