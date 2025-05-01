NBA Fans React To Kevin Knox's Performance In Warriors-Rockets Game
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Houston Rockets (in Game 5) by a score of 131-116.
The series is now 3-2 (still in favor of the Warriors).
Kevin Knox finished the loss with 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 5/13 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 18 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@bdbgotti: "Moses Moody and Kevin Knox being the Warriors leading scorers in a playoff game was not on my 2025 bingo card"
@tylerwade4mvp: "i still have my kevin knox jersey. i still think bros got potential."
@da_ravu: "Ok so next game Braxton Key & Pat Spencer will be the adjustment for rebounds & play offense scheme
This is good for Steve he can make new adjustment on game 6
I need to see Kevin Knox more"
@J0hnParnell: "Is that Kevin Knox on my screen right now ????"
@khaled74: "Kevin knox might be earning some minutes"
@TheLastSeed_: "I’ve been saying if Kevin Knox got a legit shot to be a rotation player in the league again I think he can prosper. He came into the league and was thrown to the wolves way too fast. I think he’s developed well in the background all these years."
@DanielleBrinae: "Kevin Knox on the floor? Ok I see yah giving up this game"
Game 6 of the series will be on Friday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.