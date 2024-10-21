NBA Fans React To Khris Middleton Injury News
Khris Middleton is one of the most important players on the Milwaukee Bucks.
The three-time NBA All-Star is coming off a year where he averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 55 games.
However, Middleton continues to deal with injuries.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the 2021 NBA Champion will miss the start of the 2024-25 season.
Charania: "Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton is expected to miss Wednesday’s season opener vs. the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Middleton is out to start the NBA season as he rehabs from offseason ankle surgeries. Bucks are cautiously progressing Middleton toward a return."
Many NBA fans reacted on social media.
Via @SpencerHakimian: "Giannis best years wasted on an injury prone supporting cast."
Via @DubSuns: "Middleton somehow finds a way to get injured during every 6 month offseason"
Via @noir178210: "This is Khris Middleton's last season for me. If he ain't playing games regularly by February and isn't in a deep playoff run, I'm out on him forever and maybe the team....."
Via @dreambettor: "Khris Middleton is another player who can't stay healthy"
Via @10zJohnson: "A time-honored Middleton tradition"
The Bucks finished last season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in six games).
Middleton is going into his 13th NBA season (12th with the Bucks).