NBA Fans React To Khris Middleton's Washington Wizards Debut Against Bucks
On Friday night, Khris Middleton played his first game for the Washington Wizards.
The Wizards lost to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 104-101.
Middleton finished the loss with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 4/10 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 25 minutes.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@Wiscodsin: "I miss him. Give him back."
@illfayze: "Wizards not letting Khris Middleton get his proverbial revenge against the Bucks while Milwaukee lets Kyle Kuzma cook vs. Washington is a great reflection of each franchise."
@JxstHxnter: "Bucks WIN! 104-101
Khris Middleton with the final shot of the game to tie it... and he missed. Wow. Thought we were going to get busted in the chops on that one. Great win in what could've been an overlooked trap game on the road. 🦌"
@Fullcourtpass: "Man Khris Middleton can still hoop when healthy"
@WizardsMafia: "I love Middleton playing alongside these young guys. His basketball IQ shows why he’s been an All Star multiple times in his career."
@Giannis_An344: "My goat 😭"
@CommandersMuse: "Khris Middleton for three over Kevin Porter Jr."
@RyanBucksIn6: "Khris Middleton for the Tie vs his former Team"
Basketball Forever: "Khris Middleton with 12 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL in his Washington Wizards DEBUT vs his old team!
Milwaukee Bucks won 104-101 without scoring a field goal in the last 7 minutes 🤨"
@Heavenlybuckets: "Khris Middleton wasted NO TIME going at Kyle Kuzma 😭"
The Wizards dropped to 9-46 in 55 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Middleton had spent part of 12 seasons playing for the Bucks.