NBA Fans React To Killian Hayes News
On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets played their final preseason game when they hosted the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center.
The Nets lost by a score fo 116-112 to finish the preseason with a 116-112 record.
After the game, the Nets waived Killian Hayes.
Via Shams Charania of ESPN: "The Brooklyn Nets are waiving former No. 7 pick Killian Hayes, sources tell ESPN. Hayes will continue to rehab a hip injury and pursue an NBA deal with Nets' Long Island G League affiliate."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@ClipsIverson: "The memes are really over"
@Hockfan445: "Bro got waived by a tanking team"
@sig_50: "Damn…hopefully this will be a quick route for Killian Hayes in the Brooklyn Nets-situation. Truly think he’s got talent to be a factor in the league and especially within that rebuilding organization. Lead Guard-PG.
NBAGL-Long Island for an extended tryout opportunity, go kill!"
@jbondwagon: "Bro got waived by Pistons last year and bro got waived by Nets today. Dude can’t even make it to league’s worst rosters 😭"
@WarriorsMuse: "Robbed us of an all time backcourt combo of Ben Simmons-Killian Hayes 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔"
Hayes was the seventh pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons.
He has spent part of four years in the league (all with Detroit).
Last year, the 23-year-old averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range in 42 games (31 starts).
The Nets will play their first game on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.