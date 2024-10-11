NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Dallas Mavericks Debut
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Utah Jazz in Texas for their second preseason game.
After missing Monday's 121-116 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, Klay Thompson made his debut for the Mavs against the Jazz.
Via Bleacher Report: "Klay sinks his first three in a Mavs uniform 🎯
Still doesn't feel real 🤯"
Many fans reacted to seeing Thompson play for the Mavs for the first time.
He had spent the first 13 years of his career playing for the Golden State Warriors.
@MavsMuse: "Klay Thompson in his preseason debut
10 PTS
3 AST
3/9 FG
3/5 3P
— Solid Dallas debut for Killa Klay 🙏"
@lynziekate: "KLAY THOMPSON’S FIRST THREE AS A DALLAS MAVERICK RAHHHHHHH"
@DL2GotNext: "His on ball defense is looking good so far"
@MarketMovers10: "This mavs team is going to be dangerous 🤯"
@kyriecenterig: "Still can’t believe Kyrie & Klay Thompson are teammates 😭"
Legion Hoops: "Klay Thompson just went 0/3 in his first quarter with the Mavericks.
Oh boy."
Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban: "Klay Thompson's defense in the first quarter was impressive.
He spent time guarding Lauri Markkanen, Isaiah Collier, Jordan Clarkson, and Keyonte George and held his own in each matchup.
Moved his feet well in space and picked up multiple feet beyond the 3-point line at times."
Thompson finished last season with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Mavs will play their first game of the regular season on October 24 when they host the San Antonio Spurs.