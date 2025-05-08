Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's New Haircut

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson got a haircut.

Mar 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Klay Thompson is one of the best players in NBA history.

He is coming off his first year playing for the Dallas Mavericks.

The future Hall of Famer averaged 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.

Klay Thompson
This week, a video went viral of Thompson's new haircut (h/t @jayrvm_ and Bleacher Report).

Many fans commented on Thompson's new look.

@Da_NO_Landlord: "Hope he shows off a new shot while he is at it"

@Miserable_PhD: "Jon B returns. He’s gonna make 300 threes next year"

@ZOHCOLD: "Throwback klay"

@JohnFelix49: "Keeping it simple, I bet he paid over $100 for that cut"

@Surae_Poole: "When did sport pages start posting haircuts?? What happened to the game I love"

NBA
@EShepardJr: "Top 5 most awkward feelings is when a barber pulls out that damn camera without consent."

@OmbreMocha: "Went from Klay to don’t listen to what your friends say they don’t know bout… bout u & me"

@Dashadrian2: "Rookie Klay lol"

@WillyxRobles: "New? Yall must’ve just started watching ball"

Klay Thompson
The Mavs finished the regular season with a 39-43 record.

They lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament, so they did not make the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Klay Thompson
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.

He spent the first 13 years of his career with the Golden State Warriors.

The five-time NBA All-Star helped lead the franchise to four titles (and six Finals apperances).

