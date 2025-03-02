NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Bucks-Mavs Game

Klay in a loss vs The Bucks:

16 Points, 2 REBs, 5 ASTs, 44% 3P, +1

We need a Mavs journalist to ask Jason Kidd why he still don't know how to effectively utilize Klay? Why he let Klay play for only 3 mins in the 3rd when The Bucks went on a scoring run? This keeps happening btw.