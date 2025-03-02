NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Bucks-Mavs Game
On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Milwaukee Bucks (at home) by a score of 132-117.
Klay Thompson finished the loss with 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 5/14 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 29 minutes.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@KlayThompsonMu: "Klay in a loss vs The Bucks:
16 Points, 2 REBs, 5 ASTs, 44% 3P, +1
We need a Mavs journalist to ask Jason Kidd why he still don't know how to effectively utilize Klay? Why he let Klay play for only 3 mins in the 3rd when The Bucks went on a scoring run? This keeps happening btw."
@nba_pass: "Klay is the only one on a tight minutes rotation, dude knocks down two shots and then goes to the bench make it make sense…"
@Bdoturbanus3: "Klay has been so steady as of late"
@barbara_ann23: "If Kidd would have just left Klay in (or let him play his normal quarter mins) the Bucks’ lead would not have ballooned up the way it did and the Mavs would’ve had a better fighting chance!!"
@Nashsucks2: "Has Klay ever made a 3 from a Kyrie pass?"
@icykai_: "can we please just let klay catch and shoot? why tf is he a main ball handler"
@Bucks_Breakdown: "Klay might be the wrost player on the floor right now"
With the loss, the Mavs dropped to 32-29 in 61 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.