Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Cavs-Mavs Game

Klay Thompson played 29 minutes against the Cavs.

Ben Stinar

Dec 25, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks down during the second half of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks down during the second half of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home) in Texas.

The Mavs lost by a score of 134-122 to fall to 20-15 in 35 games.

Klay Thompson finished the loss with 16 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 4/13 from the field in 29 minutes of playnig time.

Many fans reacted to his performance.

@yim__lee: "Klay doesn’t get the ball enough. Feels like people shoot when they should pass and pass when they should shoot."

@MathewTeja6907: "Klay is playing amazing. Unfortunately still down double digits"

@mavspessimist77: "Klay gotta be fuming man he came to the Mavs wanting to chill as 4th option and now basically all season is forced to be the 2nd guy and even 1st option next to G leaguers 💔💔"

@pandahank41: "It's been Klay Thompson & BRANDON WILLIAMS against the whole world in that 1st half."

@rukadonciclover: "Buddy Hield in his last 5 games combined: 15 points

Klay Thompson at half: 16 points

Levels."

@Stayconsistent4: "Klay really can't create his own shot fr."

@nba_pass: "Klay is too unselfish, he should refuse to sit in the corner when he’s playing in games without Luka or Kai, look at PJ he missed 3 times in a row and still attacking and trying to shoot, grimes also attacking and finding his own shot. Unacceptable."

The Mavs will play their next game on Monday night when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies.

Thompson is in his first season with the franchise after 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.