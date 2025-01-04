NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Cavs-Mavs Game
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home) in Texas.
The Mavs lost by a score of 134-122 to fall to 20-15 in 35 games.
Klay Thompson finished the loss with 16 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 4/13 from the field in 29 minutes of playnig time.
Many fans reacted to his performance.
@yim__lee: "Klay doesn’t get the ball enough. Feels like people shoot when they should pass and pass when they should shoot."
@MathewTeja6907: "Klay is playing amazing. Unfortunately still down double digits"
@mavspessimist77: "Klay gotta be fuming man he came to the Mavs wanting to chill as 4th option and now basically all season is forced to be the 2nd guy and even 1st option next to G leaguers 💔💔"
@pandahank41: "It's been Klay Thompson & BRANDON WILLIAMS against the whole world in that 1st half."
@rukadonciclover: "Buddy Hield in his last 5 games combined: 15 points
Klay Thompson at half: 16 points
Levels."
@Stayconsistent4: "Klay really can't create his own shot fr."
@nba_pass: "Klay is too unselfish, he should refuse to sit in the corner when he’s playing in games without Luka or Kai, look at PJ he missed 3 times in a row and still attacking and trying to shoot, grimes also attacking and finding his own shot. Unacceptable."
The Mavs will play their next game on Monday night when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies.
Thompson is in his first season with the franchise after 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.