NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Celtics-Mavs Game

Klay Thompson played 26 minutes against the Celtics.

Ben Stinar

Jan 25, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) look for a rebound against Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Boston Celtics in Texas.

The Mavs lost by a score of 122-107 to fall to 24-22 in their first 46 games.

Klay Thompson finished his night with six points, three rebounds and one block while shooting 2/4 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.

Many NBA fans reacted to his performance on social media.

@gzzz45: "Klay thompson 4 shots is criminal. Jkidd might be the worst offensive coach in the league."

@JordanStebbins_: "Klay always looks so disassociated on this team. Need Luka back asap to get this man more involved and into a rhythm"

@_ImJustDamian: "Bruh i needed 9 points from Klay Thompson.... just 9! Dude takes just 4 shots and wonders why the Warriors didn't pay to keep him"

@knifetalkmavs: "Klay’s shooting 34% from 3 without Luka and I blame Kidd for his struggles.

Klay shot 40% on high volume in GS and he did it with creative sets, designed movement, and off ball/flare screens.

None of this has been implemented in Dallas and this is a coaching failure."

@vsBoogz: "Klay Thompson should’ve signed w the lakers . W/o Luka in the lineup he just out there getting cardio"

@aidanstitt_: "I feel bad for Klay cause there’s really no reason for him to be benched rn"

@beewol: "The Mavericks have not really used Klay Thompson at all. You can't have such a weapon and you keep him on the bench this much. G"

The Mavs will play their next game on Monday night when they host the Washington Wizards.

