NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Celtics-Mavs Game
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Boston Celtics in Texas.
The Mavs lost by a score of 122-107 to fall to 24-22 in their first 46 games.
Klay Thompson finished his night with six points, three rebounds and one block while shooting 2/4 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@gzzz45: "Klay thompson 4 shots is criminal. Jkidd might be the worst offensive coach in the league."
@JordanStebbins_: "Klay always looks so disassociated on this team. Need Luka back asap to get this man more involved and into a rhythm"
@_ImJustDamian: "Bruh i needed 9 points from Klay Thompson.... just 9! Dude takes just 4 shots and wonders why the Warriors didn't pay to keep him"
@knifetalkmavs: "Klay’s shooting 34% from 3 without Luka and I blame Kidd for his struggles.
Klay shot 40% on high volume in GS and he did it with creative sets, designed movement, and off ball/flare screens.
None of this has been implemented in Dallas and this is a coaching failure."
@vsBoogz: "Klay Thompson should’ve signed w the lakers . W/o Luka in the lineup he just out there getting cardio"
@aidanstitt_: "I feel bad for Klay cause there’s really no reason for him to be benched rn"
@beewol: "The Mavericks have not really used Klay Thompson at all. You can't have such a weapon and you keep him on the bench this much. G"
The Mavs will play their next game on Monday night when they host the Washington Wizards.