NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Clippers-Mavs Game
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the LA Clippers for the second straight game.
The Mavs won by a score of 113-97.
Klay Thompson finished with 16 points, one rebound, one assist and four steals while shooting 6/9 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@euterra11: "WE NEED MORE MINUTES FOR HIM!"
@RichDolph11: "Klay Thompson has been amazing in this stretch. His playmaking and scoring has been great"
@ChiefPunter: "I still can’t believe Klay Thompson is a Dallas Maverick."
@_1gohan1_: "Mavs needa trust in Klay Thompson more"
@NationMffl: "Klay Thompson’s ability to attack the basket has severely improved throughout the season."
@Hero_OfThe_Day: "In his last 5 games, Klay Thompson is averaging:
- 21.2 points
- 39-69 FG (57%)
- 21-45 3PT (47%)
- 3 rebound
- 1.8 steals
Playing like an All Star
Let’s Go!!!"
Grant Afseth: "Klay Thompson finishes at the rim to push the Mavericks up 32-25 over the Clippers with 9:36 remaining in the second quarter. Thompson has 5 points, 1 rebound, and 2 steals."
Christian Clark: "That was Klay Thompson's fourth 3-pointer of the game. He's only five 3s behind Reggie Miller for fifth on the all-time made 3s list."
The Mavs improved to 18-10 in their first 28 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They will host the Portland Trail Blazes on Monday evening.