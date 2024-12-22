Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Clippers-Mavs Game

Klay Thompson scored 16 points against the Clippers.

Ben Stinar

Nov 10, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) shoots a technical foul in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the LA Clippers for the second straight game.

The Mavs won by a score of 113-97.

Klay Thompson finished with 16 points, one rebound, one assist and four steals while shooting 6/9 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@euterra11: "WE NEED MORE MINUTES FOR HIM!"

@RichDolph11: "Klay Thompson has been amazing in this stretch. His playmaking and scoring has been great"

@ChiefPunter: "I still can’t believe Klay Thompson is a Dallas Maverick."

@_1gohan1_: "Mavs needa trust in Klay Thompson more"

@NationMffl: "Klay Thompson’s ability to attack the basket has severely improved throughout the season."

@Hero_OfThe_Day: "In his last 5 games, Klay Thompson is averaging:

- 21.2 points
- 39-69 FG (57%)
- 21-45 3PT (47%)
- 3 rebound
- 1.8 steals

Playing like an All Star

Let’s Go!!!"

Grant Afseth: "Klay Thompson finishes at the rim to push the Mavericks up 32-25 over the Clippers with 9:36 remaining in the second quarter. Thompson has 5 points, 1 rebound, and 2 steals."

Christian Clark: "That was Klay Thompson's fourth 3-pointer of the game. He's only five 3s behind Reggie Miller for fifth on the all-time made 3s list."

The Mavs improved to 18-10 in their first 28 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They will host the Portland Trail Blazes on Monday evening.

