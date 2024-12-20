NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Clippers-Mavs Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played the LA Clippers (at home) in Texas.
The Mavs were playing without their two best players (Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic).
Klay Thompson finished the 118-95 loss with 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 9/17 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@MavsMuse: "Klay Thompson tonight
22 PTS (team high)
3 REB
2 AST
2 STL
9-17 FG
— Rematch on Saturday."
@NationMffl: "Klay Thompson in his last four games:
22 PTS | 3 AST | 9-17 FG
29 PTS | 5 REB | 7-11 3PT
19 PTS | 4 REB | 5-10 3PT
20 PTS | 5 REB | 8-16 FG"
Brad Townsend: "Klay Thompson now has 2,550 career 3-pointers, 10 behind Reggie Miller for 5th-most in NBA history."
@NationMffl: "Klay Thompson and Dereck Lively II.
Special duo."
@kyriemavs: "Klay Thompson is underestimated in the PnR game. Consistently makes the right decision, he’s a menace on DHO’s"
@Hero_OfThe_Day: "Klay Thompson is the only starter currently, without a negative +/-
So why has he only played 20 minutes?? This isn’t a regular game.
Do we want to win??"
The Mavs dropped to 17-10 in their first 27 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the west.
They will resume action on Saturday evening when they host the Clippers (again).
Thompson is in his first season playing for Dallas after 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.