NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Grizzlies-Mavs Game
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Memphis Grizzlies (at home).
The Mavs lost by a score of 122-111.
Klay Thompson finshed with 15 points, four rebounds, one assist and three blocks while shooting 6/19 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@Gdotmillly: "Klay Thompson gotta hang it up"
@MrBuckBuckNBA: "Klay Thompson misses the 3, Naji Marshall hustles for the offensive rebound and finds Klay for the 3-pointer, and this time he makes it (with replays)"
@shamad69: "Klay Thompson don't got open shots no more like when he was playing with Steph"
@IamnotJarred: "Klay Thompson probably the best "I understand it now" shooter in NBA history. He could be in the worst slump of his career but if he misses a 3 and then gets it straight back after an offensive rebound, it's almost certainly going in"
@RoofiedGooner: "Klay Thompson is washed and needs to retire."
@blessthenasty: "Klay Thompson’s occasional 3’s sorta make up for some of his terrible decision making/ shot selection? Or I’m tripping lol."
@AREALIST00: "Can’t believe I put my hard earned money on Klay Thompson to get 19 points"
The Mavs dropped to 32-32 in 64 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
On Sunday, the Mavs will resume action when they host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
With the loss to the Grizzlies, they are now 19-14 in the 33 games they have played on their home floor.