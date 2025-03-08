Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Grizzlies-Mavs Game

Klay Thompson played 29 minutes against the Grizzlies.

Ben Stinar

Oct 7, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) walks off the court after the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) walks off the court after the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Memphis Grizzlies (at home).

The Mavs lost by a score of 122-111.

Klay Thompson finshed with 15 points, four rebounds, one assist and three blocks while shooting 6/19 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.

NBA
Mar 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@Gdotmillly: "Klay Thompson gotta hang it up"

@MrBuckBuckNBA: "Klay Thompson misses the 3, Naji Marshall hustles for the offensive rebound and finds Klay for the 3-pointer, and this time he makes it (with replays)"

@shamad69: "Klay Thompson don't got open shots no more like when he was playing with Steph"

@IamnotJarred: "Klay Thompson probably the best "I understand it now" shooter in NBA history. He could be in the worst slump of his career but if he misses a 3 and then gets it straight back after an offensive rebound, it's almost certainly going in"

@RoofiedGooner: "Klay Thompson is washed and needs to retire."

@blessthenasty: "Klay Thompson’s occasional 3’s sorta make up for some of his terrible decision making/ shot selection? Or I’m tripping lol."

@AREALIST00: "Can’t believe I put my hard earned money on Klay Thompson to get 19 points"

The Mavs dropped to 32-32 in 64 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

NBA
Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On Sunday, the Mavs will resume action when they host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

With the loss to the Grizzlies, they are now 19-14 in the 33 games they have played on their home floor.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.