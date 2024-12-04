NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Grizzlies-Mavs Game
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at home in Texas.
The Mavs won by a score of 121-116.
Despite the victory, Klay Thompson had a tough night.
The four-time NBA Champion finished with four points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 1/5 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 20 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@Newagechief: "Klay Thompson might be the worst contract in the NBA right now"
@Rigojra10: "Klay Thompson gets traded by trade deadline. Too needy."
@Dflo224: "Klay might be washed. 🤷♂️"
@ConnaBK: "Grimes gotta get more mins than Klay. I’m sorry but Klay can’t be playing this much."
@mramsterdamzki: "Klay absolutely useless tonight."
@wong_yann: "Klay needs to contribute a bit more to warrant playing over Grimes."
@ThisisPllumey: "Mavs will be a .500 team as long as Klay Thompson keeps starting. He should be taking that THJ role and nothing more"
Thompson is in his first season playing for the Mavs.
With the victory, they improved to 14-8 in their first 22 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
The Mavs are also in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
Following Memphis, the Mavs will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.
As for the Grizzlies, they dropped to 14-8.
They also had their six-game winning streak come to an end.