NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Hornets-Mavs Game
On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Charlotte Hornets (at home) by a score of 103-96.
Klay Thompson finished the win with 18 points, two rebounds and two blocks while shooting 6/12 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@Mavs_FFL "KLAY THOMPSON DAGGER 🗡️"
@MavsHighlights: "KLAY DRILLS A CRAZY KLAYBALL!!!"
Grant Afseth: "The Mavericks used a 5-0 run to take a 99-91 lead over the Hornets with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter. Klay Thompson converted from three after an offensive rebound, then blocked a floater. Kyrie Irving then scored inside the arc to cap off the run."
@NationMffl: "KYRIE IRVING AND KLAY THOMPSON HAVE TAKEN US TO THE PROMISE LAND 🤞"
@JoshAYbear: "Mavs don’t use Klay enough"
@AndruwMFFL41: "Klay Thompson hits the most entertaining threes"
@kthompsonkosiki: "Klay Thompson tonight
28 MIN
18 PTS
2 REB
2 BLK
FG 6-12
3P 4-7
0 TOV
+6"
@kungfukenn_eth: "It might not look like it, but Klay is a key player always"
With the win over the Hornets, the Mavs improved to 31-29 record in 60 games.
They are 19-11 in the 30 games they have played on their home floor in Dallas.
Following the Hornets, the Mavs will play their next game on Saturday when they host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Thompson has been solid in his first year with Dallas.
The four-time NBA Champion came into the night with averages of 13.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 51 games.