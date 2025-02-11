NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Kings-Mavs Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks played a thrilling game against the Sacramento Kings (at home).
The Mavs lost (in overtime) by a score of 129-128.
Klay Thompson finished the loss with 19 points, two rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 7/15 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Noah Weber: "The Dallas Mavericks ran a quick play for Klay Thompson and he drilled a three.
Mavs lead 128-127."
@ilovekt1131: "I'm okay him not closing games if the players Kidd chooses over him win it for the team. Except every time Klay sits, they lose the game."
@nba_pass: "Well maybe if Klay would have played more than that last possession…"
@Jamariyohanus: "Seen my favorite player Klay Thompson this close today"
@MFFLatTheGame: "Klay Thompson is such a killer on offense but he’s having a a big night on D. Dude is such a leader."
@Rg2112: "Klay Thompson with a transition 2 handed dunk? We are back in 2016."
The Mavs dropped to 28-26 in 54 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Dallas.
At home, the Mavs have gone 15-11 in 34 games.
Thompson is in his 14th NBA season.
He signed with the Mavs over the summer after spending 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.