NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Lakers-Mavs Game
On Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers in Texas.
The Mavs won by a score of 118-97.
Klay Thompson finished with 13 points, two assists and one steal while shooting 5/10 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@2bleA_GB: "This second quarter Klay Thompson shooting like the 16/17 season."
@robltate: "Mavs definitely going to be a contender again this year! That Klay addition has been huge! They got good depth too with getting Dinwiddie back as well"
@JoshuaBHoe: "There have been ups and downs with the Klay experience...but his passing has often been really bad #MFFL "
Bobby Karalla: "When Klay Thompson hits a couple shots, it awakens an ancient fear in the hearts of opposing coaches. Use him as a screener in these moments, and chaos will ensue."
@4thGenBucci: "Klay Thompson disappears in the 2nd half every damn game."
@DantePasusu: "Klay Thompson with the Ally hoop for Lively..he throws it down..Mavs up by 10..100-90 with 6mins to play"
ClutchPoints: "Klay Thompson is ON FIRE 🔥
He drained three straight triples to close out the first half on an 11-0 Mavs run!"
Noah Weber: "Reggie Miller and Klay Thompson shared some quick words at halftime as Thompson took the floor.
Thompson looks up to Miller, and recently passed him on the All-Time 3-Pointers Made list."
The Mavs are now 21-16 in 37 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They also snapped a five-game losing streak.
Following the Lakers, the Mavs will play their next game on Thursday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.
Thompson is in his first year with the franchise.