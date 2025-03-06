NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Bucks Game
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
The Mavs lost by a score of 137-107.
Klay Thompson finished the loss with 27 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 11/27 from the field and 6/14 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@Akaseipm: "I feel so bad for Klay, man. He didn’t sign up for this"
@DaniBlue917: "This Mavs Bucks game is so depressing, that got Klay trying to create"
@ShaayTings: "Kidd just didn’t know how to use klay it’s sad!"
@_karateChris: "Man when Klay signed with Mavs he was expecting to compete for another chip. Now it’s looking real bleak in Dallas"
Mike Peasley: "Klay Thompson took 27 shots tonight his most in a game since April 2, 2023 when he took 28 shots"
@seacaptain31: "klay still hooping, doing his best."
@Klaymuse_: "klay thompson tonight
28 points
4 rebounds
4 assists
1 steal
6 3PM (43%)
185th career game with 5 or more 3 pointers made (14th this season)"
@All_Things_Mavs: "shoutout to Klay man 🫶"
@chris_bucks34: "Klay went to Dallas hoping to be a missing piece to help get them over the hump and is now stuck on a cursed team.
Guy is a multi millionaire with four rings but damn"
The Mavs dropped to 32-31 in 63 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of three-game losing streak.
On Friday night, the Mavs will resume action when they return home to host the Memphis Grizzlies in Dallas, Texas.