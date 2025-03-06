Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Bucks Game

Klay Thompson played 34 minutes against the Bucks.

Jan 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.

The Mavs lost by a score of 137-107.

Klay Thompson finished the loss with 27 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 11/27 from the field and 6/14 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

Mar 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@Akaseipm: "I feel so bad for Klay, man. He didn’t sign up for this"

@DaniBlue917: "This Mavs Bucks game is so depressing, that got Klay trying to create"

@ShaayTings: "Kidd just didn’t know how to use klay it’s sad!"

@_karateChris: "Man when Klay signed with Mavs he was expecting to compete for another chip. Now it’s looking real bleak in Dallas"

Mike Peasley: "Klay Thompson took 27 shots tonight his most in a game since April 2, 2023 when he took 28 shots"

@seacaptain31: "klay still hooping, doing his best."

@All_Things_Mavs: "shoutout to Klay man 🫶"

@chris_bucks34: "Klay went to Dallas hoping to be a missing piece to help get them over the hump and is now stuck on a cursed team.

Guy is a multi millionaire with four rings but damn"

The Mavs dropped to 32-31 in 63 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of three-game losing streak.

On Friday night, the Mavs will resume action when they return home to host the Memphis Grizzlies in Dallas, Texas.

