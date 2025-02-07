Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Celtics Game

Klay Thompson played 29 minutes against the Celtics.

Dec 25, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) runs back up the court after making a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 127-120.

One of the biggest raeasons for the win was the play of Klay Thompson.

The four-time NBA Champion finished with 25 points, three rebounds and four assists while shooting 11/17 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance.

@Maverick_SZN: "Klay Thompson should be the primary offensive option of this team"

@MyssBLynn: "Exactly, KLAY & the Dallas Mavs. You could've had 35 from him if you knew how to use him Jason Kidd."

@TheWestbrookEra: "Celtics double teaming Klay at half court is hilarious man"

@MavsStan41: "Klay is the type of player that can swing an entire series."

@BiasedSlightly: "Klay in a groove is still such a joy to watch"

@MavsHighlights: "Klay isn't HUMAN RIGHT NOW"

Bleacher Report: "Klay Thompson rn:"

Thompson is in his first season with the Mavs.

They are 27-25 in 52 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

The win also snapped a three-game losing streak.

Mavs PR: "Klay Thompson recorded 23 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3FG) in the first half against Boston.

His 23 points tied for his most in a half as a Maverick (23 points in the first half vs. WAS, 1/27/25)."

Following the Celtics, the Mavs will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Houston Rockets in Dallas.

At home, they have gone 14-10 in 24 games.

