NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Celtics Game
On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 127-120.
One of the biggest raeasons for the win was the play of Klay Thompson.
The four-time NBA Champion finished with 25 points, three rebounds and four assists while shooting 11/17 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance.
@Maverick_SZN: "Klay Thompson should be the primary offensive option of this team"
@MyssBLynn: "Exactly, KLAY & the Dallas Mavs. You could've had 35 from him if you knew how to use him Jason Kidd."
@TheWestbrookEra: "Celtics double teaming Klay at half court is hilarious man"
@MavsStan41: "Klay is the type of player that can swing an entire series."
@BiasedSlightly: "Klay in a groove is still such a joy to watch"
@MavsHighlights: "Klay isn't HUMAN RIGHT NOW"
Bleacher Report: "Klay Thompson rn:"
Thompson is in his first season with the Mavs.
They are 27-25 in 52 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
The win also snapped a three-game losing streak.
Mavs PR: "Klay Thompson recorded 23 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3FG) in the first half against Boston.
His 23 points tied for his most in a half as a Maverick (23 points in the first half vs. WAS, 1/27/25)."
Following the Celtics, the Mavs will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Houston Rockets in Dallas.
At home, they have gone 14-10 in 24 games.