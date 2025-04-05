NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Clippers Game
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Clippers in Los Angeles.
The Mavs lost by a score of 114-91.
Klay Thompson finished the loss with two points while shooting 1/3 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 13 minutes of playing time.
The four-time NBA Champion also left the game early with an illness.
Via Mavs PR: "Klay Thompson (illness) will not return to tonight's game against the Clippers."
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@jakehallendorff: "Dallas needs to bench Klay in the second half"
@Jose_Kevo: "Klay Thompson been sitting since the 9 minute mark in the 2nd quarter and it’s halftime"
@Bigxev_: "I think klay would look at lot better if we had an actual offense but people love to scapegoat"
Law Murray 💭🚫: "Klay Thompson is in foul trouble"
@nba_pass: "Klay rotting on the bench. Doesn’t get a chance to shoot them back into it. Good job Kidd keep it up."
@barbara_ann23: "Klay Thompson… 5th greatest shooter all time… only 3 shots in the first half. Great coaching there JKidd. Great job. 😂"
With the loss, the Mavs dropped to 38-40 in 78 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 17-23 in the 40 games they have played on the road away from Dallas, Texas.
Following Friday's matchup, the Mavs and Clippers will face off (again) on Saturday night in Los Angeles.
Thompson is in his 14th NBA season (and first with the Mavs).