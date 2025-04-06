NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Clippers Game
On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the LA Clippers (in California) by a score of 135-104.
Klay Thompson finished the loss with 14 points and one rebound while shooting 5/10 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@doofiebetts: "It’s time for Klay Thompson to retire."
@sidiouslord_: "Klay Thompson, what happened to u ?"
@123wflwe: "Should’ve stayed at Golden state"
@kthompsonkosiki: "Klay Thompson tonight
25 MIN
14 PTS
1 REB
FG 5-10
3P 4-8
TS 70%"
@MavsHighlights: "the Klay catch shoot is so beautiful"
@problemsoIving: "Klay Thompson played 13 minutes last night and left the game. He has now played 7 minutes in the first quarter and has yet to record a single stat. He is litteraly frozen on the court 😂 The fall off is crazy"
The Mavs dropped to 38-41 in 79 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and lost two in a row).
Following the Clippers, the Mavs will now return home to host Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in Dallas.
Thompson is in his first season with the Mavs (after 13 years in Golden State).
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.