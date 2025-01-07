NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Grizzlies Game
On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played the Grizzlies in Memphis.
They were without Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic and lost by a score of 119-104.
Klay Thompson finished the loss with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 5/16 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@Jare_beard: "I really want Klay Thompson to workout here in Dallas, but I’m really starting to believe that he’s just not that good anymore."
@greeni813: "Klay Thompson might not have been the signing we thought. Yeah Luka and Kyrie are out but dude wtf"
@JordanStebbins_: "Klay Thompson is absolutely useless without Luka and Kyrie"
@BrandonLasowski: "Klay Thompson being a shell of his former self is the biggest reason for that turnaround in the 2nd quarter. Let’s start off this 3rd quarter strong and win this game."
@acarter3: "Klay Thompson’s jump shot is so pure…"
@futurewwediva01: "I miss the old Klay so much. This is embarrassing me fr"
@__lovejazzy: "Still weird seeing Klay in a Dallas uniform"
The Mavs dropped to 20-16 in their first 36 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.
Following the Grizzlies, the Mavs will play their next game on Tuesday night when they return home to host Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in Dallas, Texas.
Thompson is in his first year playing for Dallas after 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.