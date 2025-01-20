NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Hornets Game
On Monday afernoon, the Dallas Mavericks played the Charlotte Hornets (in North Carolina).
The Mavs lost by a score of 110-105 to fall to 23-20 in 43 games.
Klay Thompson finished with seven points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 2/5 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social meida.
@All_Things_Mavs: "Klay Thompson has been horrible today"
@NationMffl: "You can’t pass fake to Klay Thompson when he’s wide open in the corner.
You just can’t."
@cmdmc11: "Just a reminder Klay Thompson is the third best 3 point shooter in the league in the fourth quarter. Yet somehow has been looked off multiple times when wide open and hasn’t had a play executed for him."
@LawSzn: "Klay Thompson gotta be the most useless addition to Dallas Mavericks"
@igbxx1: "So Klay makes less money than GSW offered him, doesn’t even close for Dallas, takes like 5 FGA a game and plays on a team that prioritizes a bench player over him even with Luka out yet I’m supposed to be believe he’s some victim LMAO"
Grant Afseth: "Down 108-105, Klay Thompson missed a three, then Josh Green secured the long rebound. He made both free throws to seal a victory for the Hornets. It was a tough loss for Dallas after a strong fourth-quarter effort from Kyrie Irving, scoring 14 of his 33 points."
@SportsSturm: "Not a great loss. Would love to see Klay Thompson help a bit more down the stretch. I bet they would, too."
The Mavs will play their next game on Wednesday when they return home to host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Dallas.