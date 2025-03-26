NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Knicks Game
On Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
The Mavs lost by a score of 128-113.
Klay Thompson finished the game with six points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 2/11 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@All_Things_Mavs: "Klay, Christie & Hardy all chose tonight to be their worst career games
Not a recipe for success"
@A_King_Of_1Self: "Klay Thompson is washed. Mavericks fans should be disgusted with him"
@itaintwhatitis_: "Some players need to accept when it’s time to give it up. The way Klay is playing right now… it’s just sad man."
@ItsDelly1: "Klay Thompson should probably be on the bench from here on out"
@All_Things_Mavs: "this might be Klay’s worst game as a Maverick given the circumstances"
@Saint_Knick: "Klay Thompson is very bad.
I remember when y'all said he could function as a #1 years ago."
@nba_pass: "Awful Klay game. But he’s getting no easy looks from his teammates. Everything is complicated."
@OnlyOneTochi: "Klay Thompson man,just sad."
With the loss, the Mavs dropped to 35-37 in 72 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They had their two-game winning streak snapped.
Following the Knicks, the Mavs will play their next game on Thursday night when they visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.
On the road, they have gone 15-21 in the 36 games they have played away from Dallas.