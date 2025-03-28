NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Magic Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played the Orlando Magic in Florida.
The Mavs won by a score of 101-92.
Klay Thompson finished the win with 12 points and four rebounds while shooting 5/10 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@KlayThompsonMu: "Klay in win vs The Orlando Magic:
12 Points, 4REBs, 50%FG, 50%3P, -7
Klay played for 25 mins, a better performance for KT. Jason ran one play for Klay at the start of the game & the usual issues keeps happening the rest of the game."
@nba_pass: "Klay hasn’t played a minute of the 4th quarter and there is 6 minutes left."
@DMONE3600: "Klay Thompson needs to hang’em up.. good run, but it’s a wrap."
Thompson is in his first season playing for the Mavs.
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 14.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 65 games.