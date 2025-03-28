Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Magic Game

Klay Thompson played 26 minutes against the Magic.

Ben Stinar

Mar 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard-forward Klay Thompson (31) dribbles the ball against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played the Orlando Magic in Florida.

The Mavs won by a score of 101-92.

Klay Thompson finished the win with 12 points and four rebounds while shooting 5/10 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.

Mar 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard-forward Klay Thompson (31) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@KlayThompsonMu: "Klay in win vs The Orlando Magic:
12 Points, 4REBs, 50%FG, 50%3P, -7
Klay played for 25 mins, a better performance for KT. Jason ran one play for Klay at the start of the game & the usual issues keeps happening the rest of the game."

@nba_pass: "Klay hasn’t played a minute of the 4th quarter and there is 6 minutes left."

@DMONE3600: "Klay Thompson needs to hang’em up.. good run, but it’s a wrap."

Mar 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard-forward Klay Thompson (31) dribbles the ball against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Thompson is in his first season playing for the Mavs.

The future Hall of Famer is averaging 14.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 65 games.

