NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Pelicans Game
On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Pelicans in New Orleans.
The Mavs lost by a score of 119-116 to fall to 22-19 in their first 41 games.
Klay Thompson finished with 12 points, one rebound and two assists while shooting 5/12 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 20 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@Richie_forever: "The fact that Klay is nowhere near the top scorers for his team with both Luka and Kyrie out confirms GSW made the right decision…"
@Jare_beard: "I didn’t expect Klay Thompson to come to dallas and score a ton of points but I also didn’t expect him to be this bad."
@f8tality1_: "Klay Thompson is washed. He just throws the ball up in the air and prays it goes in. He finessed the Mavs with his deal."
@LD_7magic: "I think the mavs need to trade klay, he doesn’t show up even without lukai."
@RavynThompson7: "Mavericks should be embarrassed by Klay Thompson."
Noah Weber: "Klay Thompson was excellent in the fourth quarter, but that iso play was a bold call, to say the least.
If you want the ball in his hands, at least let it come out of an action rather than an iso at the top of the key. That's not his game.
On to the next."
@rvadarocket: "Klay can’t make a single open shot and it generates a 10 point lead for the Pelicans
He’s just not very useful"
The Mavs will play their next game on Friday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.