NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Pelicans Game
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played Pelicans in New Orleans.
The Mavs won by a score of 137-136 to improve to 26-22 in 48 games.
Klay Thompson finished the win with 20 points, four rebounds and one assist while shooting 7/15 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@MavsFilmRoom: "Klay Thompson has 13 made 3s over the last two games"
@MavsAcc: "Don’t understand klay getting benched for edwards right now"
@PinchedChip: "Having to force bad shots just to get Klay involved.. this team stinks man"
Grant Afseth: "The Mavericks are up 115-105 on the Pelicans with 7:44 left in regulation. P.J. Washington and Klay Thompson each have made multiple timely threes since New Orleans' early run. Washington has 20 points, 12 rbeounds, and 5 assists. Thompson has scored 17."
@hater_of_haterz: "klay thompsom fell of the biggest hill ever. who knows, maybe without injuries this wouldn't have happened."
@Uncleirving11_: "Running plays for Klay makes this team look so much organized."
@nylaabell: "They don’t even set good screens for Klay half the time"
@_rockatansky__: "Good things happen when Klay shoots the ball"
@TheOtherSacco: "Sigh.. Klay missed b2b 3s and now comes out for rotation. Who knows if he even comes back in. Pain"
The Mavs will play their next game on Friday when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
They are 12-12 in the 24 games they have played on the road away from Dallas.