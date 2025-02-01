NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Pistons Game
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
The Mavs lost by a score of 117-102.
Klay Thompson finished the loss with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5/10 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance.
@1skeemflaveir: "in what world does Klay Thompson one of the greatest shooters in the NBA not take a shot since 7 minutes left in the 3rd quarter????"
@trevsenpai: "Klay Thompson had 10 first quarter points and has 3 in 3 quarters 😂😂😂😂😂"
@MavsMuse: "I love Klay Thompson."
@ilovekt1131: "What worked for them in the first quarter? Involving Klay Thompson.
What has gone wrong in the last 2+ quarters? Not involving Klay Thompson."
Noah Weber: "Slight off-ball movement works wonders for Klay Thompson.
He’s on an absolute heater recently."
@gfrmMF: "Klay Thompson attempts 4 3 pt shots and does not attempt any more the 2nd quarter and I bet it’ll be the same the second half . This is funny"
@Hero_OfThe_Day: "Klay Thompson had a 10 point 1st quarter, only played 6 minutes in the 2nd, despite the Mavs struggling to score for stretches.
I like Dante Exum, but he’s clearly rusty. We need 30-32 minutes from Klay, this game, if we want to win."
The Mavs are now 26-23 in 49 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Pistons, the Mavs will play their next game on Sunday when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaleirs in Ohio.