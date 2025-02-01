Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Pistons Game

Klay Thompson scored 13 points against the Pistons.

Jan 29, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson reacts after passing the ball out of bounds giving the New Orleans Pelicans a chance to score during the fourth quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.

The Mavs lost by a score of 117-102.

Klay Thompson finished the loss with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5/10 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance.

@1skeemflaveir: "in what world does Klay Thompson one of the greatest shooters in the NBA not take a shot since 7 minutes left in the 3rd quarter????"

@trevsenpai: "Klay Thompson had 10 first quarter points and has 3 in 3 quarters 😂😂😂😂😂"

@MavsMuse: "I love Klay Thompson."

@ilovekt1131: "What worked for them in the first quarter? Involving Klay Thompson.

What has gone wrong in the last 2+ quarters? Not involving Klay Thompson."

Noah Weber: "Slight off-ball movement works wonders for Klay Thompson.

He’s on an absolute heater recently."

@gfrmMF: "Klay Thompson attempts 4 3 pt shots and does not attempt any more the 2nd quarter and I bet it’ll be the same the second half . This is funny"

@Hero_OfThe_Day: "Klay Thompson had a 10 point 1st quarter, only played 6 minutes in the 2nd, despite the Mavs struggling to score for stretches.

I like Dante Exum, but he’s clearly rusty. We need 30-32 minutes from Klay, this game, if we want to win."

The Mavs are now 26-23 in 49 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.

Following the Pistons, the Mavs will play their next game on Sunday when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaleirs in Ohio.

