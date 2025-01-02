NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Rockets Game
On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Houston Rockets in Texas.
The Mavs lost by a score of 110-99 to fall to 20-14 in 34 games.
Klay Thompson finished the loss with 16 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 6/11 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 32 minutes.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
