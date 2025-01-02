Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Rockets Game

Klay Thompson played 32 minutes against the Rockets.

Ben Stinar

Jan 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) and Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) react after Thompson makes a basket during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) and Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) react after Thompson makes a basket during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Houston Rockets in Texas.

The Mavs lost by a score of 110-99 to fall to 20-14 in 34 games.

Klay Thompson finished the loss with 16 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 6/11 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 32 minutes.

Klay Thompson
Jan 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) shoots and makes a basket as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@LongIslandTyyy: "Klay Thompson is so bad bro

Should be coming off the bench"

@asoukuptx: "Rockets should continue hunting Klay Thompson on defense. He is a statue out there."

@BAGGED109: "Klay Thompson is putting on a show rn"

@Staaaatic17: "Klay Thompson is singlehandedly keeping the Rockets in this game lol"

@Luke_The_Duke00: "Klay Thompson loves playing the Rockets"

@BradeauxNBA: "Nothing (and I mean nothing) is worse than being on the other side of a Klay Thompson or Steph Curry heater."

@BinkleyHoops: "New year, new team but same result anytime Klay Thompson plays the Rockets"

@AdamSpolane: "Death, taxes, and Klay Thompson draining threes inside Toyota Center"

@BenDuBose: "Klay Thompson buries his first 3 in this building, because of course he does"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.