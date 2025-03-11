NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Spurs Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Spurs in San Antonio, Texas.
The Mavs won by a score of 133-129.
Klay Thompson finished with 26 points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 8/14 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@NationMffl: "I hope we can keep Klay this offseason.
Feel like he would be huge for the Mavs if they want to make a big playoff run."
@thesmokingcuban: "Got to respect how Klay has been hooping recently"
@DonahuePGH: "The only silver lining for the Mavericks right now is Klay Thompson is heating up."
@multixfilmz: "Spurs are on Klay's neck OMG. Let him breathe."
@ThatBrandenGuy: "Klay is ruining the tank"
All Things Mavs: "pretty awesome Klay Thompson game"
@jazz626_: "Klay cookin tonight"
@nba_pass: "Klay with 13 points in 5 min in the 3rd quarter…22 total for the game…he wants this one bad"
@Mariemffl: "I just love this team sm. The players are relentless and play their a** off. I appreciate klay for the veteran that he is. I hate the owners, gm, front office &anyone who had anything to do with the luka trade but these guys on the court are playing with heart #MFFL"
With the win, the Mavs improved to 33-33 in 66 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
They also snapped a three-game losing streak.
On Wednesday night, the Mavs will face off against the Spurs (again) in San Antonio.