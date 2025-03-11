Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Spurs Game

Klay Thompson played 36 minutes against the Spurs.

Mar 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Spurs in San Antonio, Texas.

The Mavs won by a score of 133-129.

Klay Thompson finished with 26 points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 8/14 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@NationMffl: "I hope we can keep Klay this offseason.

Feel like he would be huge for the Mavs if they want to make a big playoff run."

@thesmokingcuban: "Got to respect how Klay has been hooping recently"

@DonahuePGH: "The only silver lining for the Mavericks right now is Klay Thompson is heating up."

@multixfilmz: "Spurs are on Klay's neck OMG. Let him breathe."

@ThatBrandenGuy: "Klay is ruining the tank"

All Things Mavs: "pretty awesome Klay Thompson game"

@jazz626_: "Klay cookin tonight"

@nba_pass: "Klay with 13 points in 5 min in the 3rd quarter…22 total for the game…he wants this one bad"

@Mariemffl: "I just love this team sm. The players are relentless and play their a** off. I appreciate klay for the veteran that he is. I hate the owners, gm, front office &anyone who had anything to do with the luka trade but these guys on the court are playing with heart #MFFL"

With the win, the Mavs improved to 33-33 in 66 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

They also snapped a three-game losing streak.

On Wednesday night, the Mavs will face off against the Spurs (again) in San Antonio.

