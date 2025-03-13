NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Spurs Game
On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Spurs in San Antonio.
They lost by a score of 126-116.
Klay Thompson finished with 12 points, four rebounds and seven assists while shooting 5/9 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@KlayThompsonMu: "Klay in a loss vs The Spurs
12 Points, 4REBs, 7ASTs, 55%FG, 50%3P
Klay played for 28 mins did a great job of creating good looks for his team mates however his team mates don't do the same for him & my frustrations with Jason not knowing how to effectively utilized Klay continues"
@MaseMakaveli_: "Mavericks down almost 10 players and Klay Thompson only has 5 shot attempts smh unbelievable"
@nba_pass: "Too little too late to give it to Klay now. He could have been doing this all night if they would pass him the ball."
@j_rod6: "Klay Thompson the only baller on the court and can’t get a bucket?!"
@prodigenoir: "Klay wanted his own team thought he could lead a team but he forgot his role"
@PrincePillz: "Klay is cooked man"
With the loss, the Mavs dropped to 33-34 in 67 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
They will visit the Houston Rockets on Friday night.
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.
He is in his first season with Dallas after spending 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.