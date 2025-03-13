Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Spurs Game

Klay Thompson played 28 minutes against the Spurs.

Ben Stinar

Mar 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) walks onto the court following a timeout in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Spurs in San Antonio.

They lost by a score of 126-116.

Klay Thompson finished with 12 points, four rebounds and seven assists while shooting 5/9 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.

Mar 12, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@KlayThompsonMu: "Klay in a loss vs The Spurs
12 Points, 4REBs, 7ASTs, 55%FG, 50%3P
Klay played for 28 mins did a great job of creating good looks for his team mates however his team mates don't do the same for him & my frustrations with Jason not knowing how to effectively utilized Klay continues"

@MaseMakaveli_: "Mavericks down almost 10 players and Klay Thompson only has 5 shot attempts smh unbelievable"

@nba_pass: "Too little too late to give it to Klay now. He could have been doing this all night if they would pass him the ball."

@j_rod6: "Klay Thompson the only baller on the court and can’t get a bucket?!"

@prodigenoir: "Klay wanted his own team thought he could lead a team but he forgot his role"

@PrincePillz: "Klay is cooked man"

Mar 12, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) dribbles in front of San Antonio Spurs center Bismack Biyombo (18) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

With the loss, the Mavs dropped to 33-34 in 67 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

They will visit the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.

He is in his first season with Dallas after spending 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.

