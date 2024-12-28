NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Suns Game
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns (in Arizona) by a score of 98-89.
The Mavs improved to 20-11 in their first 31 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
Via StatMuse: "The Mavs are 7-2 without Luka."
Klay Thompson finished the win with 11 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 4/9 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 32 minutes.
Many fans shared their thoughts on Thompson's night.
@chilangodos: "Klay played a nice 2-way game tonight to continue a theme, with some nice passing as well."
@Coopz___: "One thing this game showed me is that Kyrie will obviously be our best player in this next month, but it will be Klay that will be the most important player for this team to not only tread water but row the boat"
@redditmavericks: "Always loved Klay but I love love him even more now that he’s on our team. Klay turned me into an ANTA truther for life lmao"
@nylaabell: "Winning another game when Kyrie shoots below 30%. Shout out to Klay and Maxi for this one"
@ceeayech: "klay has been solid on defense. you love to see it."
@DoncicOwnsYou: "Klay is genuinely the most clutch player in the fourth quarter in the league and nobody talks about it"
@Murasban: "Klay stepped up this quarter and we needed it. Mavs defense has been outstanding this game"
The Mavs will play their next game on Saturday night in Oregon against the Portland Trail Blazers.