NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Thunder Game
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played the Thunder in Oklahoma City (NBA Cup).
The Mavs lost by a score of 118-104.
Klay Thompson finished his night with 19 points and four rebounds while shooting 7/14 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@ReedThompson543: "How many years Klay have left?"
@Jack_McClendon: "Death, taxes and Klay Thompson swishing 3s in the 4th quarter in OKC 😭 😭"
@MADDIMADD7: "Klay Thompson is having a great game!"
@JNicksWins: "As soon as Klay Thompson comes in the Mavericks become instantly worse. gotta put spencer dinwiddie back in"
@smoothiesin94: "The decline of Klay Thompson is truly something."
@Mikey_Cooks: "Klay Thompson you have made an enemy out of me"
@HeyThereMojo: "The decline of Klay Thompson needs to be studied"
@heyitsbenzell: "Klay thompson is the reason dallas won’t be back in the finals"
@DarrenApels: "Klay Thompson should have never left the Golden State Warriors
I would have liked to see him retire with the Golden State Warriors"
With the loss, the Mavs dropped to 16-9 in their first 25 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They also had their seven-game winning streak snapped.
Following Oklahoma City, the Mavs will play their next game on December 19 when they host James Harden and the LA Clippers.
Thompson is in his 14th season in the NBA after spending the first 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.