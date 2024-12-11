Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Thunder Game

Klay Thompson played 28 minutes against the Thunder.

Ben Stinar

Dec 7, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) stretches during the warmup before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) stretches during the warmup before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played the Thunder in Oklahoma City (NBA Cup).

The Mavs lost by a score of 118-104.

Klay Thompson finished his night with 19 points and four rebounds while shooting 7/14 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.

Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.

@ReedThompson543: "How many years Klay have left?"

@Jack_McClendon: "Death, taxes and Klay Thompson swishing 3s in the 4th quarter in OKC 😭 😭"

@MADDIMADD7: "Klay Thompson is having a great game!"

@JNicksWins: "As soon as Klay Thompson comes in the Mavericks become instantly worse. gotta put spencer dinwiddie back in"

@smoothiesin94: "The decline of Klay Thompson is truly something."

@Mikey_Cooks: "Klay Thompson you have made an enemy out of me"

@HeyThereMojo: "The decline of Klay Thompson needs to be studied"

@heyitsbenzell: "Klay thompson is the reason dallas won’t be back in the finals"

@DarrenApels: "Klay Thompson should have never left the Golden State Warriors
I would have liked to see him retire with the Golden State Warriors"

With the loss, the Mavs dropped to 16-9 in their first 25 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They also had their seven-game winning streak snapped.

Following Oklahoma City, the Mavs will play their next game on December 19 when they host James Harden and the LA Clippers.

Dec 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Thompson is in his 14th season in the NBA after spending the first 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.

