NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Warriors Game
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
The Mavs won by a score of 142-133 to improve to 17-9 in 26 games.
Klay Thompson finished with 29 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 9/14 from the field and 7/11 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@kyreediculous: "Klay look rejuvenated in that Dallas uniform"
@Ambatuuuammm: "klay thompson turned into his prime form against the warriors dawg"
@zgsportsmedia: "With this Klay Thompson three, the Warriors and the Mavs set an NBA record 45 3-pointers 🔥 "
@Gui16Fauth: "Vintage Klay Thompson"
@Dr_Dreidel_: "This is the Golden State warriors probably best 3-point game ever and they lost to Klay Thompson. LMAO 🤣 "
@RobGreeneNBA: "Now 9/13 FG, and 7/11 from three. Klay Thompson has a season-high and his most points as a Maverick with 25 in 26 minutes."
@primebets21: "The Dallas Mavs are serious contenders to win the chip klay moves the needle from last year"
@SoupLivingston: "Klay Thompson HATES the Warriors"
@JoeVirayNBA: "Mavs toying with the Dubs now. Luka has Klay come up to set the screen to get Steph in the action, Steph doesn't want to switch onto Luka, Klay slips out into open space on the wing, no rotation and he drills the three.
Klay Thompson is absolutely still one of the world's deadliest shooters."
The Mavs will play their next game on Thursday night when they host James Harden and the LA Clippers in Dallas.
Thompson spent the first 13 years of his career with the Warriors.