NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Mavs-Warriors Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 126-102 in San Francisco.
Klay Thompson finished the loss with 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 3/7 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@SportsProfess: "Klay thompson wanted that money from the Warriors and got 0 at halftime"
@LueMcclain: "I was defending Klay Thompson smh i can’t no more. He needs to retire"
Real Sports: "Klay Thompson in the first half:
0 PTS
0/4 FG
0/3 3PT"
@Kelo_Da_Don: "There should now be no question why Klay Thompson was traded if it ever was"
@nopancinope: "Klay is not a realistic 3rd nor second option…he’s a shooter, not a 3 and D shooter just a shooter. It’s Christie time, he’s the better option from a scorer perspective. This is why dalton should’ve been apart of that trade aswell. Klay is not a starter."
@E_Milly_Oh: "I bet on Klay Thompson and he turns into the worst player on the court"
@jaroncovey: "Klay Thompson is trying to do way too much"
@pikabasketball: "I feel bad for Klay Thompson he went to Dallas to play with Luka"
Thompson had spent the first 13 years of his career with Golden State.
The Mavs and Warriors have each won two games against each other this season.
With the loss, the Mavs dropped to 31-27 in 58 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They will resume action on Tuesday when they visit Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.