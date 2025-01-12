NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Nuggets-Mavs Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Denver Nuggets in Texas.
The Mavs lost by a score of 112-101 to fall to 22-17 in 39 games.
Klay Thompson finished the loss with 25 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/18 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@GoldenKnightGFX: "Klay with 4 min left in the 3rd 🔥🔥🔥 Dude is balling out now that he got his joy back"
@Clayd28: "I’m glad it seems Klay Thompson has found his joy because it’s in the trenches in Golden State. Team winning vibes are good"
@Chozenboii: "Throwback Klay"
@Capsizing__: "Still needs curry"
Grant Afseth: "Klay Thompson sinks another three, using a shot fake to get the defender in the air before shooting it. He now has 25 points, marking his highest-scoring performance at the American Airlines Center as a member of the Dallas Mavericks."
@Vince__92: "Okes Klay Thompson is on a heater in Dallas. My goodness!!! He’s torching these Nuggets."
Real Sports: "Klay had his 100th career game with 6+ 3PM.
He joins Steph (230) & Harden (104) as the only players to have 100+ games."
Dorothy J. Gentry: "Klay Thompson has 25 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.
And it’s still 4 minutes left in the third quarter."
The Mavs will resume action on Tuesday when they host the Nuggets (again).
They have gone 12-7 in 19 games at home.