NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Nuggets-Mavs Game
On Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Denver Nuggets.
The Mavs lost by a score of 118-99 to fall to 22-18 in their first 40 games of the season.
Klay Thompson finished his night with eight points, three rebounds and one block while shooting 3/8 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@nba_pass: "So where is Klay? He’s been on the bench since the 5 min mark of the 3rd quarter? He’s playing other guys who have been stinking it up but not giving Klay any chance ag getting this team back in the game."
@Sebastian111806: "So is Klay Thompson gonna step up, at all?"
@TrubiskysCalves: "Shout out Klay Thompson not being able to score 10 points. Jason Kidd pulling starters with 4 min left in the 3rd qtr"
@borisalkaline: "klay thompson is so predictable"
@WallasWavericks: "Insane that Klay comes to Dallas and develops a hitch in his shot. nobody talking about it though"
@J_torres1212: "Klay booty. He been booty all season. lol For being the best shooter in the world he sho does miss a lot. Think we turn him into a 6th man."
@BigWashed_: "Klay is like 0-20 on these half pump fake, shots this year. Is this something he’s been doing or"
The Mavs will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.
Thompson is in his first year with the franchise.